ये क्या है गोलमाल.. प्याज, आलू, टमाटर सब में उबाल
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:13 AM IST
सब्जजी बाजार
सरकार बनते ही मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दावा किया था कि जमाखोरी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। तब नई-नई सरकार की दहशत में घबराए जमाखोरों और सिस्टम के नुमाइंदों ने भी हाथ खींचे रखा। धीरे-धीरे दहशत घटी और महंगाई बढ़ने लगी। इस वक्त जमाखोरों की मनमानी से सर्दी में भी सब्जी मंडी गरमाई हुई है। प्याज 20 से बढ़कर 35 रुपये तो आलू और टमाटर भाव में 10 से 15 रुपये तक की बढ़ोत्तरी से ग्राहक परेशान हैं। मंडी से मोहल्लों-कालोनियों तक पहुंचने में सब्जी के दाम और बढ़ जाते हैं।
मुनाफाखोरी का हाल यह है कि थोक और रिटेल मंडी में आलू और प्याज के दामों में भारी अंतर दिखाई दे रहा है। थोक मंडी में 13-25 रुपये बिक रहा प्याज रिटेल मंडी में 28 से 34 रुपये किलो तक मिल रहा है। यही नहीं, गली-मोहल्लों में पहुंचते-पहुंचते यह दाम 40-50 रुपये तक हो जाता है। यही स्थिति आलू की है। इसमें में भी रिटेल में आधे से ज्यादा मुनाफा कमाया जा रहा है। पुराना आलू और चिपसोना (मिट्टी लगा) आलू थोक मंडी में 2 से चार रुपये किलो है जो रिटेल में 10 से 17 रुपये तक बिक रहा है। साफ जाहिर है कि प्रशासन और जिम्मेदार अफसर सब्जियों पर वसूले जा रही कीमतों को लेकर अनजान बने हुए हैं। उधर, मुख्यमंत्री आलू-प्याज आदि जमाखोरों पर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश रहे हैं, लेकिन सिस्टम है कि इन निर्देशों का पालन करने को तैयार नहीं है। यही वजह है कि सब्जियों के लोगों से दोगुने दाम तक वसूले जा रहे हैं।
यह हाल है सब्जी बाजार का
सब्जी थोक रिटेल
प्याज 13-25 28-34
आलू 2-4 10-17
नया आलू 10-12 20
मटर 50-60 80-100
गोभी 8-10 15-20
अगले महीने आएगा सुधार
थोक मंडी एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष शुजा उर रहमान ने बताया कि अगले माह प्याज सामान्य हो जाएगा। इन दिनों बंगलूरू, इंदौर और नासिक से प्याज आ रहा है। इसकी आवक कम है, इसलिए कीमतें ज्यादा हैं। गली मोहल्ले और रिटेल मंडी में ज्यादा वसूली हो रही है। मटर इस महीने नीचे आएगी। गोभी 7-10, टमाटर 25 से 26 रुपये है जो रिटेल में 40-50 बेचा रहा है। यही स्थिति मटर की है, इस पर दोगुने दाम वसूले जा रहे हैं।
