बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सात वर्ष पुराने लेनदेन पर आयकर नोटिस
{"_id":"58768ad44f1c1b577fbaa1e9","slug":"seven-year-old-transaction-tax-notice","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:48 AM IST
income tax
PC: income tax
आयकर विभाग सात वर्ष पुरानी जमा राशि और लेनदेन पर भी नोटिस जारी करने लगा है। बड़ी संख्या में जारी हुए नोटिस से लोगों में हड़कंप की स्थिति है। नोट बंदी के दौरान ढाई लाख रुपये से ज्यादा बैंक खातों में जमा हुई धनराशि का ब्योरा आयकर विभाग ने जुटाना शुरू कर दिया था, लेकिन अब विभाग ने कई वर्ष पुराने लेनदेन पर भी समीक्षा करना शुरू किया है। दिसंबर में कई लोगों को वित्तीय वर्ष 2009-10 में सेविंग खातों में जमा हुए ढाई लाख रुपये से ज्यादा रकम पर नोटिस देना शुरू कर दिए हैं। इन लोगों के पास नोटिस पहुंचते ही हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। अशोक कुमार सक्सेना, सीएसए इंटर कॉलेज, गैनी के पास ऐसा ही एक नोटिस पहुंचा है। उधर, आयकर विभाग ने बताया कि यह नोटिस रूटीन में जारी हुए हैं। जिन खातों में सामान्य से ज्यादा रकम हुई उनसे पूछताछ प्रक्रिया व्यवस्था पहले से ही बनी हुई है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587605914f1c1b1629baa53c","slug":"karachi-teen-pacer-creates-history-takes-10-wickets-in-an-innings-for-just-12-runs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 50 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0915\u093e\u090f 10 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5876210a4f1c1b577fba98e4","slug":"urmila-matondkar-quit-from-bollywood-and-enjoy-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0942\u0902 '\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924' \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875fac34f1c1be165baa096","slug":"women-must-sleep-more-than-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58760a184f1c1b922bba831d","slug":"lenovo-lanuches-p2-in-india-with-more-ram-and-big-battery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e Lenovo P2 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5876083d4f1c1b1529baa41b","slug":"salman-khan-angry-on-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0930'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5875fb6f4f1c1b1629baa4c2","slug":"mulayam-singh-depart-for-delhi-with-shivpal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587649b54f1c1b1529baa59c","slug":"when-suresh-prabhu-stood-up","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u094c\u0930\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587505174f1c1bb037ba89f7","slug":"akhilesh-group-considers-him-as-sp-chief-of-party-announces-mlc-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0932\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5876683b4f1c1b922bba85fc","slug":"rahul-gandhi-controversial-statement-by-comparing-guru-nanak-dev-ji","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0936\u093f\u0905\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0924\u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875dbea4f1c1bab78ba82c1","slug":"akhilesh-and-congress-may-go-to-alliance-way","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936, \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top