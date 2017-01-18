आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कड़ाके की ठंड ने सिर्फ स्कूल की टाइमिंग बदली 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बरेली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:37 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Just changed the timing of the school cold

Just changed the timing of the school coldPC: बरेली, अमर उजाला

शीतलहर और गलन के चलते दिन का अधिकतम तापमान एकदम से सात डिग्री लुढ़क गया है। एक दिन पहले यह 22 डिग्री पर था, मंगलवार को 14 पर आ गया। इतनी भीषण ठंड ने स्कूल की टाइमिंग बदली गई है। जिलाधिकारी ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि कक्षा एक से 8 तक के बच्चों का स्कूल अब सुबह 10 से अपराह्न तीन बजे तक लगेगा। कक्षा नौ से इंटर तक के बच्चों के स्कूल पहले से तय समय के अनुसार खुलेंगे। 
मंगलवार को ठंड ने सबको अंदर तक कंपा दिया। हांड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड की वजह से सुबह से शाम तक लोग अलाव का उपयोग और चाय का सेवन करते मिले। दिन भर धूप नहीं निकली, शीतलहर भी चलती रही। शाम होते- होते ठंड और बढ़ गई। मौसम विभाग की भविष्यवाणी के अनुसार 15 और 16 को बारिश होने की संभावना था, लेकिन नहीं हुई। हालांकि मौसम में तब्दीली जरूर आई। मंगलवार को स्कूलाें की छुट्टी कराने के लिए बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के शिक्षक बीएसए दफ्तर पहुंच गए, उन्होंने गरीब बच्चों की परवाह करते हुए छुट्टी करने की मांग की। देर शाम डीएम के निर्देश पर प्रभारी बीएसए नरेंद्र सिंह पवार ने आदेश जारी किया है, जिसमें कहा गया है कि सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई और परिषद से मान्यता प्राप्त सभी हिंदी और अंग्रेजी माध्यम के स्कूल अगले आदेशाें तक सुबह 10 से 3 बजे तक खोले जाएंगे। आंचलिक मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र लखनऊ के अनुसार मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 14.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। यह सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम है। न्यूनतम तापमान 7.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

just changed the timing of the school cold

स्पॉटलाइट

जायरा वसीम के समर्थन में उतरे आमिर, कहा, 'सभी के लिए रोल मॉडल है जायरा'

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Aamir supports his 'Dangal' daughter Zaira Waseem

फरवरी में 823 साल बाद बनेगा शुभ संयोग, आपको म‌िलने वाला है बड़ा लाभ

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
astrology february 2017 money yoga

खुद में न सिमटे रहें, मेलजोल बढ़ाने से होंगे ये जबरदस्त फायदे

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Tremendous benefits of interaction with others

जायरा के बारे में वो बातें, जो आप नहीं जानते

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Jayra about those things, which you do not know

19 को लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Note 4, जानिए कीमत और खासियत

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
xiaomi set to launch on 19th january

जबर ख़बर

500 100 का नोट बंद कर जारी किया 20000 का नया नोटहॉस्पिटल

Read More

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Read

जानें, सपा में 'अखिलेश युग' की शुरुआत पर क्या बोले अमर ‌सिंह

amar singh reaction on EC decision.
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस्तीफे की खबर पर पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने दी सफाई

Vijay Sampla offered to quit as Punjab BJP Chief
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा में दो राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष! मुलायम की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगा अखिलेश का बोर्ड

akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

लखनऊ की बेटी इति ने किया कमाल, सीए परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया टॉपर

Iti agrawal topper CA examination.
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿