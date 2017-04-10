बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बंसीनगला में सड़क निर्माण को लेकर हंगामा, पुलिस पहुंची
बंसीनगला इलाके में सड़क निर्माण को लेकर लोग नाराज हैं। यहां हॉट मिक्स सड़क का निर्माण हो रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि 14 फिट की जगह 10 फिट की सड़क बनाई जा रही है। मंदिर से शुरू होने वाले तीन मीटर के क्षेत्र को भी छोड़ दिया गया है। इसको लेकर रविवार को लोगाें ने हंगामा किया और पुलिस को शिकायत भी की।
बंशीनगला मठिया से लेकर करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर तक हॉट मिक्स का निर्माण कैंट विधायक राजेश अग्रवाल की निधि से किया जा रहा है। पीडब्ल्यूडी इसे करवा रही है। रविवार को यहां लोगों ने सुपरवाइजर आबिद को घेर लिया। लोगाें का कहना है कि सड़क का निर्माण मठिया से शुरू होकर शमशान भूमि वासा तक होना है। वहीं नाली का निर्माण भी नहीं किया जा रहा है, इससे बरसात और घराें से निकलने वाले पानी की निकासी नहीं हो रही है। नाली निर्माण को लेकर लोगों ने पहले भी नगर निगम में मेयर को ज्ञापन दिया था। सुपरवाइजर आबिद का कहना है कि टेंडर में सिर्फ ट्रांसफार्मर से लेकर वासेरे तक ही सड़क निर्माण के लिए कहा गया है। ठेकेदार के न आने से भी लोग नाराज दिखे। काफी हंगामा होने के बाद पुलिस को भी बुलाया गया।
