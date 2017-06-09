बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वव
{"_id":"59435fa54f1c1bd7488b46c8","slug":"91497587621-bareilly-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:03 AM IST
फोटो---
एसपी सिटी ने किया मार्च पास्ट
बारादरी थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार शाम को एसपी सिटी रोहित सिंह सचवाण, सीओ तृतीय नीति द्विवेदी ने पुलिसबल के साथ मार्च पास्ट किया। थाने से पुलिस बल शाहदाना, शहामतगंज, सकलैनी मुहल्ला होते हुए जगतपुर, जोगीनवादा के मुहल्लों से होकर थाने पर वापस लौटे। पुलिसबल संकरी गलियों से होते हुए निकाल, गलियों में खड़े लोगों से इस दौरान एसपी सिटी ने बातचीत भी की।
