बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नन
{"_id":"5948ac834f1c1bc6248b4851","slug":"71497934979-bareilly-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:32 AM IST
सैटेलाइट पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल ठप
बरेली। सोमवार को सैटेलाइट पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल ने काम करना बंद दिया जिसके बाद यातायात व्यवस्था भी प्रभावित होती रही। बताया जा रहा है कि सोलर पैनल में तकनीकी दिक्कत आने के बाद ट्रैफिक लाइट ठप हुई थी। इस अव्यवस्था का खामियाजा लोगों को उठाना पड़ा। ट्रैफिक सिग्नल फेल होने के बाद यातायात पुलिस भी तैनात नहीं नजर आई, जिसकी वजह से लोगों के बीच चौराहा पर निकलने को लेकर होड़ में कई बार गाड़ियों की भिड़ंत और विवाद होने से बचे। बताया जा रहा है कि देर शाम तक अव्यवस्था बनी रही।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5948aad64f1c1bf8188b472d","slug":"tulsi-seed-improves-memory-know-its-many-other-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5948adbf4f1c1b0b458b4759","slug":"veena-nagda-is-bollywood-mehandi-queen-rekha-madhuri-dixit-dimple-kapadia-is-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e-\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902\u0939\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948874a4f1c1b22098b4701","slug":"job-vacancies-for-10th-passed-in-bank-25000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"59489b264f1c1b35498b470d","slug":"know-about-the-lifestyle-of-nda-president-candidate-ram-nath-kovind","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0921\u093e","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59487eb04f1c1b22098b46cd","slug":"dabangg-actor-sonu-sood-wife-sonali-sood-unknown-facts-about-their-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d4dfa4f1c1bb25d9befb8","slug":"chandauli-arto-rs-yadav-sent-jail-raid-on-many-bases","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0947\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u090f\u0938 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0915\u0908 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593b9fd94f1c1b831c9cb7e7","slug":"purnia-girl-molested-asked-by-panchayat-not-to-approach-cops","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e 13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- 8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593a5dec4f1c1b901c9caf95","slug":"just-for-facebook-post-man-jailed-for-35-years-in-thailand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593bf8064f1c1b2c048b45e5","slug":"sonbhadra-brother-called-sister-friend-in-the-house-for-the-excuse-of-worship-rape","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 : \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593be8bc4f1c1b0d7a8b45c4","slug":"pune-crime-after-wife-rejects-him-man-sexually-assaults-daughter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0923\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5934701d4f1c1b3655bdb182","slug":"after-fire-bus-and-truck-fire-two-passengers-burnt-alive","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0938-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0917, 22 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top