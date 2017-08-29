बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:03 AM IST
किसान एक्सप्रेस के एसी कोच में निकला धुआं
- जंक्शन पर कोच को बदलकर ट्रेन को आगे रवाना किया गया
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो बरेली। किसान एक्सप्रेस के एसी थर्ड कोच में अचानक धुआं उठने से यात्रियों में चीख पुकार मच गई। शाजहांपुर में तकनीकी टीम खराबी ठीक नहीं होने के बाद बरेली जंक्शन पर रात करीब साढ़े नौ बजे गाड़ी पहुंची। यहां तकनीकी टीम ने पहुंची। करंट की सप्लाई नहीं मिलने से एसी ने काम करना बंद किया था। यात्रियों ने हरदोई और शाहजहांपुर में हंगामा किया था। गाड़ी संख्या 3307 किसान एक्सप्रेस में बुधवार शाम 5.40 बजे हरदोई स्टेशन पहुंचने पर एसी थर्ड कोच में करंट बनाने के उपकरण की बेल्ट जाम होने से धुआं निकलने लगा। वहां गाड़ी ने 42 मिनट का ठहराव लिया। तकनीकी टीम समस्या नहीं ठीक कर सकी। शाम 6.30 बजे हरदोई से गाड़ी रवाना की गई। शाहजहांपुर में ट्रेन शाम 8 बजे पहुंची। यहां कैरिज एंड वैगन की टीम ने बेल्ट को बदला, लेकिन करंट नहीं बनाया जा सका। शाहजहांपुर में करीब एक घंटा चले हंगामे में लोग कोच बदलने की मांग करने लगे। रेल मंत्री को किया ट्वीट यात्रियों ने रेल मंत्री को ट्वीट कर दिया। मुरादाबाद रेल मंडल से कोच बदलने को निर्देश दिए गए। बरेली जंक्शन पर करीब दस बजे किसान एक्सप्रेस का एसी कोच बदला गया। यात्रियों को करीब सौ किमी से ज्यादा का सफर गर्मी में काटना पड़ा। स्टेशन अधीक्षक चेतन स्वरूप शर्मा के मुताबिक किसान एक्सप्रेस के एसी थर्ड में तकनीकी खराबी आ गई थी। कोच को बरेली जंक्शन बदला गया।
