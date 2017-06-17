आपका शहर Close

कैंप लगाकर दिए नए कनेक्शन

बरेली।  

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 01:10 AM IST
Camping new connections

Camping new connectionsPC: अमर उजाला

बहेड़ी (बरेली)।
विद्युत विभाग द्वारा उपखंड कार्यालय पर कैंप लगाया गया। इसमें पचास से ज्यादा नए कनेक्शन दिए गए। साथ ही सौ से ज्यादा लोगों के बिल ठीक कर जमा कराए गए।
कैंप में अधिशाषी अभियंता हरिकेश सिंह ने कहा कि जो लोग कटिया डालकर बिजली चोरी कर रहे हैं, वे जल्द से जल्द कनेक्शन ले लें। बिजली विभाग अब डोर टू डोर अभियान चलाकर कटिया डालने वालों के खिलाफ मुकदमे दर्ज कराएगा। जिन्होंने बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया है, वह जल्द जमा कर दें। ताकि कनेक्शन विच्छेदन की समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े। कैंप में एसडीओ विक्रम गंगवार, जेई चंद्रमा प्रकाश, संजय कुशवाह, बीएल रावत और निखिल पाठक आदि मौजूद रहे।
