जीजीआईसी में निंबध प्रतियोगिता

Bareily Bureau

Bareily Bureau

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:32 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
फोटो
निबंध प्रतियोगिता में जीजीआईसी की प्रिया रहीं अव्वल
बरेली। योग दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर राजकीय बालिका इंटर कॉलेज में सोमवार को निबंध प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें योग से जुड़े टॉपिक पर निबंध लिखवाए गए। इसमें बाजी जीजीआइसी की ही प्रिया आर्या ने मारी। प्रिया ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया। दूसरे स्थान पर साई दत्ताराम धीगड़ा सरस्वती विद्यामंदिर इंटर कॉलेज की छाया रहीं और तीसरा स्थान द्रौपदी कन्या इंटर कॉलेज की सृष्टि दीक्षित ने हासिल किया। जीजीआईसी की एनएसएस कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अर्चना राजपूत ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में विभिन्न कॉलेजों की 45 छात्राओं ने प्रतिभाग किया। आयोजन में प्रधानाचार्य शशि बाला पांडेय, रचना मिश्रा, ममता, संगीता, मंजू का सहयोग रहा।
भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Tulsi seed improves memory, know its many other benefits

सेलेब्रिटी से राजा-महाराजाओं की बेटियों तक को मेंहदी लगाती हैं वीना, फीस सुनकर नहीं होगा भरोसा

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
veena nagda is bollywood mehandi queen, rekha madhuri dixit dimple kapadia is her clients

10वीं पास के लिए 'बैंक' में नौकरी, 25 हजार सैलरी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
job vacancies for 10th passed in bank 25000 salary

छाछ और नारियल पानी के शौकीन हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, जानिए फिटनेस का फंडा

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know about the lifestyle of NDA president candidate Ram Nath Kovind

शादी के बाद इस हाल में रहती थीं सोनू सूद की पत्नी, नहीं चाहतीं थी पति बने एक्टर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Dabangg Actor Sonu Sood Wife Sonali Sood, Unknown Facts About Their Life

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

मानवता शर्मसार: ठेले पर मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे गए दो शव

Dead bodies are again taken on thela
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर में उपजे तनावपूर्ण हालात, हिंसक प्रदर्शनों की आशंका में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

speculation of voilance in kashmir valley
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम और पार्किंग की कमी से मिलेगी राहत

People feel good in solan soon to get a new parking
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

8वीं बोर्ड का आया परिणाम,गुरुवार को आएगा 10वी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट

rajasthan board declared 8th board result
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

आज 4 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम, सबसे पहले यहां देखिए अपना रिजल्ट

rajasthan board 10th class result to be declared on june 8
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

भंवरी हत्याकांडः जेल जाते वक्त मुख्य आरोपी इंद्रा बोली - जिंदा है भंवरी!

bhanwari is alive says indra while sending to jail
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +
