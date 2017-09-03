बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीलीभीत बाईपास पर फेंक दिए अवशेष
{"_id":"59aad7d64f1c1be0278b4f74","slug":"71504368598-bareilly-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0932\u0940\u092d\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0908\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u00a0\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0935\u0936\u0947\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 01:43 AM IST
पीलीभीत बाईपास पर फेंक दिए अवशेष
PC: बरेली, अमर उजाला
बरेली।
शहर में बकराें के अवशेष फेंकने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से वाहन चलाए गए थे और कहा गया था कि एक केंद्र पर इसे एकत्र करके रखा जाए ताकि निगम कर्मी वाहन से इसे ले जाकर निस्तारित कर सकें। नगर निगम की एक गाड़ी मलबे से काफी भर गई, जिसकी वजह से वाहन चालक उसे पीलीभीत बाईपास पर ही फेंककर चला आया। नगर आयुक्त और टीम के अन्य सदस्याें को लोगों ने फोन मिलाया तो सभी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने तुरंत मलबे को वहीं निस्तारित कराने के लिए उसे पटवाया और मिट्टी व चूने का छिड़काव किया। नगर आयुक्त आरके श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि जितने भी केंद्र शहर में बनाए थे सभी पर लोगाें ने अवशेष जमा किए थे, इसे तुरंत हटवाया गया और निस्तारित करवाया।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
{"_id":"59aac90f4f1c1bec278b4eea","slug":"varanasi-1855-policemen-can-not-get-sallery-of-this-month","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 1855 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0947\u0924\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
