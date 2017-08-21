आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

चरन सिंह हत्याकांड में वादी मुकरा

Bareily Bureau

Bareily Bureau

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 01:43 AM IST
बरेली।
थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्र में हीरो हांडा के किप्स शोरूम पर गोलीकांड में मारे गए चरन सिंह के मामले में वादी अपनी ही कहानी से मुकर गया। उसने अभियोजन की कहानी को पूरा समर्थन नहीं किया। अभियोजन के अनुसार, 27 अक्तूबर, 2010 की शाम 7.30 बजे शोरूम पर कुछ लोगों का कर्मचारियों से झगड़ा हुआ था। इस दौरान जमकर फायरिंग हुई थी। इसमें नवाबगंज का चरन सिंह मारा गया था। शोरूम के स्वामी अमन जसोरिया ने पूर्व मंत्री भगवत सरन गंगवार के पुत्र अतुल गंगवार, बरेली कालेज छात्रसंघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र कुर्मी, वीरेंद्र उर्फ पप्पू को नामजद किया था। इनके खिलाफ विचारण के दौरान वादी ने कहा कि उसके सामने अतुल गंगवार को नहीं पकड़ा गया, जबकि अभियोजन के अनुसार अतुल को मौके से ही पकड़ा गया था। अभियोजन अन्य गवाह छह सितंबर को पेश करेगा।
