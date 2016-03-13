बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकारी गोदामों से राशन ब्लैक कराना पड़ा भारी
राशन घोटाला
बरेली।
आखिर राज्य खाद्य निगम ने जिला प्रबंधक थान सिंह का तबादला कर दिया है, लेकिन उन पर लगे आरोपों पर कार्रवाई अपेक्षित है। उनके स्थान पर राकेश सक्सेना नए प्रबंधक बनाए गए हैं।
बरेली मंडल में राज्य खाद्य निगम (एसएफसी) गोदामों से सीधे गरीबों को वितरित होने वाले सस्ते राशन की कालाबाजारी के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। करीब दर्जन भर मामले पिछले सात माह में रंगे हाथों पकड़े गए। भारतीय खाद्य निगम (एफसीआई) से सांठगांठ कर घटिया चावल और गेहूं भी सरकारी राशन दुकानों पर दिया जाता रहा है। तत्कालीन डीएम की रिपोर्ट पर एसएफसी प्रबंध निदेशक ने आरोपी मैनेजर थान सिंह को शाहजहांपुर स्थानांतरित कर दिया है। साथ ही वे अब मंडल प्रभारी पद पर भी नहीं रहेंगे। प्रबंध निदेशक शीतला प्रसाद ने उनके स्थान पर शाहजहांपुर से राकेश सक्सेना को तैनात किया है। बताया जाता है कि थान सिंह पर लगे अन्य आरोपोें पर कार्रवाई अपेक्षित है।
यह था मामला
पांच माह पहले बिथरी ब्लाक स्थित उड़ला जागीर में संचालित एक अवैध गोदाम से राशन ले जाते हुए रात में पकड़ा गया था, इसमें एसएफसी मैनेजर थान सिंह और उनका स्टाफ के कारनामे उजागर हुए। गोदाम प्रभारी गुलाब सिंह समेत तीन लोगों पर धारा 3/7 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। इस पर डीएम बरेली ने पांच पहले खाद्य आयुक्त को अप्रैल माह में राज्य खाद्य निगम (एसएफसी) जिला प्रबंधक थान सिंह पर कठोर कार्रवाई करने के लिए पत्र लिखा था। डीएम ने मैनेजर सिंह की कार्य प्रणाली पर कई प्रश्न चिह्न लगाते हुए अन्यत्र तबादला करने को कहा था। मिलीभगत से प्रबंध निदेशक कार्यालय ने पांच माह तक पत्र दबाए रखा। शिकायतें बढ़ने पर प्रशासनिक आधार पर हटाया गया है। गोदाम प्रभारी को पहले ही हटाया जा चुका है।
