बेसिक शिक्षा- हंगामा

Bareily Bureau

Bareily Bureau

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:03 AM IST
साक्षरता समन्वयक की परीक्षा में
कापी बदलने का आरोप, हंगामा

- बीएसए भी मौके पर पहुंची, जांच के आदेश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरेली।
साक्षरता अभियान के लिए जिला समन्वयक और ब्लाक समन्वयक की परीक्षा में नकल कराने और कापी बदलने के आरोप लगाकर खूब हंगामा हुआ। बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी चंदना राम इकबाल यादव ने जांच का आश्वासन दिया है। परीक्षा का आयोजन राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में किया गया था।
मंगलवार सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक परीक्षा आयोजित की गई। जिला समन्वयक के चार पद और ब्लॉक समन्वयक के 3 पदों के लिए 200 से ज्यादा आवेदक परीक्षा देने पहुंचे थे। लगभग पौने 11 बजे कक्ष संख्या 38 में हंगामा शुरू हो गया। कुछ परीक्षार्थियों ने आरोप लगाया कि एक परीक्षार्थी को लाभ देने के लिए उसकी आंसर शीट को बदल दिया गया है। परीक्षार्थी हंगामा करते हुए कक्ष से बाहर आ गए और परीक्षा रद्द करने की मांग करने लगे। परीक्षार्थियों ने पैसे लेकर सात सीटों पर परीक्षा पास कराने का आरोप लगाकर खूब हंगामा किया गया। सूचना पर बीएसए चंदना राम इकबाल यादव भी पहुंच गईं। उन्होंने अभ्यर्थियों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। बीएसए ने शिकायत की जांच करने का आश्वासन दिया। साथ ही कहा कि गोलमाल पाये जाने पर परीक्षा रद्द कर दी जाएगी। इसके बाद हंगामा शांत हुआ।
