कल से तीन बंद रहेंगे बैंक
{"_id":"594c9a294f1c1bcb658b457d","slug":"131498192425-bareilly-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:03 AM IST
कल से तीन दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक
बरेली।
अगर आपको बैंक संबंधी कोई कार्य है तो उसे शुक्रवार में ही निपटा दें, क्योंकि शनिवार से सोमवार तक बैंक अवकाश होने से बंद रहेंगे। इससे एटीएम पर ही निर्भर होना पड़ेगा। चौथा शनिवार और रविवार में दो नियमित अवकाश हैं, सोमवार में ईद मनायी जानी है, इसलिए सार्वजनिक अवकाश होगा। ऐसे में लगातार तीन दिन तक बंद रहेंगे। बैंक में शुक्रवार में कामकाज होगा। तीन दिन तक बैंक अवकाश होने पर प्रबंधन ने ज्यादातर एटीएम फुल कराने की तैयारी कर ली है।
