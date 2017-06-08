बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नगर निगम- नाला
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:04 AM IST
बजट मिलते ही जलभराव से निपटने का इंतजाम शुरू
- अवस्थापना निधि और 14वें वित्त की धनरािश से नाली निर्माण में आई तेजी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो बरेली। बारिश की संभावना को देखते हुए नाला सफाई का काम तेजी पर है। अब अवस्थापना निधि और 14वें वित्त आयोग के बजट से नाला निर्माण में भी तेजी आएगी। नगर निगम की ओर से जलभराव से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए प्लान तैयार किया गया है। इसके लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। एक सप्ताह के अंदर यह प्रक्रिया पूरी होते ही काम शुरू होगा। शहर में करीब आठ करोड़ रुपये से काम कराया जाना है। पिछले दिनों कमिश्नर पीवी जगनमोहन की अध्यक्षता में कमिश्नर कार्यालय में अवस्थापना निधि की बैठक हुई थी। कमिश्नर ने अवस्थापना निधि का बजट पास करने से पहले कहा था नगर आयुक्त और इंजीनियर सभी स्थलों का निरीक्षण करेंगे। निरीक्षण के बाद बैठक में रिपोर्ट दी गई, जिस पर कमिश्नर ने बजट पास कर दिया। नगर आयुक्त ने निर्माण विभाग के साथ निरीक्षण करके सभी रिपोर्ट कमिश्नर को दी है। करीब 8 करोड़ की लागत से 81 काम होंगे। नगर आयुक्त आरके श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि पैसा मिलने के बाद जल निकासी के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा रही है जल्द ही पूरी होने के बाद काम शुरू होगा। सबसे पहला काम जलभराव वाले इलाकों की समस्याओं को दूर करना है। इन्हें चिह्नित कर लिया गया है।
