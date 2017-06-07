बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हज योत्रो
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:32 AM IST
हज यात्रा किस्त जमा
करने की तिथि बढ़ी
बरेली। हज यात्रा पर जाने वाले आजमीन को दूसरी किस्त जमा करने में कुछ और दिनों की मोहलत मिल है। यह किस्त अब 10 जुलाई तक बैकों में जमा की जा सकती है। हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया ने यह तिथि पहले 19 जुलाई निर्धारित की थी, मगर रमजान के मदद्ेनजर हज यात्रा की किस्त जमा करने की तिथि बढ़ा दी है। हज यात्री यदि ग्रीन कैटेगरी से है तो कुल फीस 2,36,350 रुपये और अजीजिया कैटेगरी से हैं तो 2,02,950 देना होगा।
