बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सब्सिडी से वंचित हो जाएंगे 500 किसान
{"_id":"587e2a644f1c1b233aeff383","slug":"subsidy-se-vanchit-ho-jaenge-500-kisan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0902\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 500 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 07:59 PM IST
बीज पर किसानों को तीन साल में एक बार ही सब्सिडी मिल सकती है। ऐसे में इस बार करीब 500 किसानों को इससे वंचित होना पड़ सकता है। कारण कि इन किसानों ने पिछली बार सब्सिडी ले रखा है। केवल संकर फसल ही ऐसा है, जिस पर हर साल सब्सिडी दी जाती है।
सरकार ने किसानों को बीज पर सब्सिडी देने की घोषणा की है। तीन साल में एक बार ही प्रमाणित बीज पर सब्सिडी देने की व्यवस्था है। लेकिन विभागीय सूत्रों की माने तो किसान चालाकी कर एक बार सहकारी समिति से तो दूसरी बार कृषि विभाग से बीज ले रखा है। ऐसे में बीज सब्सिडी देने की व्यवस्था आनलाइन होने के कारण इस बार ऐसे किसानों को बीज पर सब्सिडी नहीं मिल सकेगी, जो पिछली बार सब्सिडी ले चुके हों।
इस तरह के किसानों की संख्या जिले में करीब 500 है, जो पिछले साल सब्सिडी ले चुके हैं। विभाग के मुताबिक दो हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि के लिए बीज पर करीब 50 फीसदी सब्सिडी तीन साल में एक बार मिलती है। वहीं संकर बीज पर हर साल सब्सिडी देने का प्राविधान है। जिसमें जिले में आने वाले संकर बीजों में मक्का, धान और सरसों शामिल है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587e02ae4f1c1bda30efea7a","slug":"aamir-supports-his-dangal-daughter-zaira-waseem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587dd1504f1c1b3403eff890","slug":"astrology-february-2017-money-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 823 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587de8dd4f1c1b3603effb61","slug":"tremendous-benefits-of-interaction-with-others","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0938\u093f\u092e\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0932\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"587de0144f1c1b700deff5b5","slug":"jayra-about-those-things-which-you-do-not-know","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"587ddbcd4f1c1b3503effa2e","slug":"xiaomi-set-to-launch-on-19th-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"19 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e Xiaomi Note 4, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587dc8794f1c1b700deff52a","slug":"ghulam-nabi-confirms-congress-alliance-with-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0928\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u091f\u200c\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587db1264f1c1b3603eff94a","slug":"vijay-sampla-offered-to-quit-as-punjab-bjp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a6d6c4f1c1b982dba7dca","slug":"49000-come-in-account-without-permission-of-account-hoder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f 49 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587c9e314f1c1b233aefe31e","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-name-plate-in-sp-office-as-sp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937! \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u092e\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cce374f1c1b332deff032","slug":"after-getting-cycle-akhilesh-yadav-meets-mulayam-singh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587dc5a94f1c1b3803eff740","slug":"kashmiri-youth-came-to-support-zaira-waseem","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top