नौरंगा गंगा घाट बना तस्करों का अड्डा

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:55 PM IST
दयाछपरा। बैरिया थाना क्षेत्र के नौरंगा गंगा घाट जहां बिहार में शराब सप्लाई का मुफीद स्थान बन गया है। वहीं सिपाहियों के मोटी कमाई का जरिया साबित हो रहा है, यही नहीं पशुओं का तस्करी भी इस घाट से जोरों पर किया जा रहा है।
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की मानें तो नौरंगा गंगा घाट से प्रतिदिन बोरी में भर कर अवैध महुआ निर्मित शराब नाव के द्वारा बिहार में भेजा जाता है और इसके लिए एकमुश्त रकम सिपाहियों को बाधा गया है। यही नहीं अगर दूसरे सिपाही पकड़े तो वे अपने हिसाब से 5 से15 हजार लेकर छोड़ देते हैं। इसके लिए सिपाही अपना एजेंट रख छोड़े हैं। जो शराब सप्लायर को देखते ही सिपाही को फोन कर सूचना देकर बुला लेते हैं और फिर वही एजेंट बीच बचाव कर रुपये देकर छुड़ा भी लेते हैं। इससे दोनों का शेयर हो जाता है। यही नहीं सप्ताह में एक से दो बार पशु तस्कर भी इस घाट से रात के अंधेरे में गंगा को पार कर बिहार के रास्ते स्लाटर हाउस में पहुंचाते हैं। यह सारा काम एजेंट के माध्यम से हो रहा है। इस कृत्य को लेकर ग्रामीणों में काफी आक्रोश व्याप्त है।
