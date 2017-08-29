बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जारी रहेगा छात्रों का संघर्ष, आठ से करेंगे उपवास
{"_id":"59ad941c4f1c1bed278b524f","slug":"11504547868-ballia-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937, \u0906\u0920 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:27 PM IST
बलिया। छात्र संघर्ष समिति की बैठक सोमवार को चंद्रशेखर उद्यान में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में छात्रनेताओं पर दर्ज मुकदमे वापस लेने तथा शहर कोतवाल के निलंबन की मांग की गई। मांगे पूरा नहीं होने पर छात्रनेताओं ने आठ सितंबर से शहीद चौक स्थित गांधी प्रतिमा के समक्ष उपवास करने की घोषणा की।
पूर्वांचल छात्र समिति के पूर्वांचल संयोजक नागेन्द्र बहादुर सिंह झुन्नू ने कहा कि पिछले दिनों टीडी कालेज में प्रवेश सीट की मांग को लेकर धरना दे रहे छात्रों को शहर कोतवाल ने गिरफ्तार कर अपराधिक मुकदमों में आरोपित कर जेल भेजने का काम किया। जिला संयोजक मानवेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन छात्रों को अपराधी बनाने पर तुला है। कहा कि मांगों को लेकर संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। इस मौके पर विकास पांडेय लाला, विजयानंद सिंह, शिप्रांत सिंह, राजेश सिंह प्रिंस, अभिजीत तिवारी सत्यम, ओमकार सिंह, प्रशांत राय बंटी, अम्बरीश ओझा, अश्वनी सिंह लिटिल आदि थे। अध्यक्षता सौरभ सिंह रानू तथा संचालन विवेक सिंह कौशिक ने किया।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ad04804f1c1bec278b51ba","slug":"happy-teachers-day-sms-new-ways-to-wish-your-teacher-through-whatsapp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Teachers Day: '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940...","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59ace9194f1c1b11278b50a1","slug":"these-grooming-tips-can-help-men-to-get-women-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59aced954f1c1b42738b5035","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-convert-his-black-money-in-to-white-through-making-films","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ace5fb4f1c1b03278b4ffe","slug":"ugc-invites-suggestions-on-policy-drafted-to-check-plagiarism-in-academic-research","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, UGC \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59acdf024f1c1b17278b5095","slug":"honesty-is-not-enough-to-be-a-good-partner-these-qualities-are-equally-important","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa4bf04f1c1b4e738b4def","slug":"prisoners-started-hunger-strike-against-ram-rahim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac2e924f1c1b5f738b4eed","slug":"kalraj-mishra-speaks-on-resigning-from-modi-cabinet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac87ed4f1c1bf4278b509c","slug":"rss-is-worried-on-pak-china-border-villages-migrations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915-\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac09df4f1c1b736a8b4779","slug":"four-ips-transfer-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa1e7e4f1c1b3e738b4cbf","slug":"congress-legislative-party-in-bihar-is-on-the-verge-of-split-14-party-mlas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 JDU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 14 \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0940 MLA","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a44f1c4f1c1b89018b45b3","slug":"up-government-made-committee-for-shikshamitra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908, 30 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!