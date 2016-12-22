बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोल्ड डायरिया से दो बच्चों की मौत
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:13 PM IST
तराई में बदल रहे मौसम के बीच कोल्ड डायरिया और निमोनिया कहर बरपाने लगा है। बुधवार को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कोल्ड डायरिया व निमोनिया से पीड़ित दो मासूमों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं जिला अस्पताल में 16 और रोगी भर्ती कराए गए हैं। इनमें दो की हालत नाजुक है।
तराई में अचानक बढ़ी ठंड से कोल्ड डायरिया और निमोनिया का कहर तेज हो गया है। जिला अस्पताल में रोगियों की संख्या में भी इजाफा होने लगा है। श्रावस्ती के सिरसिया निवासी रूपा (02) को बुधवार को कोल्ड डायरिया की शिकायत पर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। देर रात उसने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।
वहीं बलरामपुर निवासी रईशा (01) पुत्री मुजतमिल खान की निमोनिया से मौत हो गई। उसकी पसली भी चल रही थी। परिवारीजनों ने स्थानीय चिकित्सकों को दिखाया तो हालत गंभीर बताकर जिला अस्पताल ले जाने की सलाह दी थी। उधर बुखार, कोल्ड डायरिया व निमोनिया से पीड़ित 16 और रोगी भर्ती हुए हैं। इनमें राजेश (2) निवासी खुटेहना और राजू निवासी परैना की हालत नाजुक है।
