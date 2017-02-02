आपका शहर Close

पहले दिन नहीं हुआ एक भी नामांकन

अमर उजाला/बहराइच

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:43 PM IST
The first day was not a single nomination

कलेक्ट्रेट में तैनात पुलिसPC: अमर उजाला

जिले में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शुरू हुए नामांकन के पहले दिन गुरुवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। नामांकन कक्षों में अधिकारी बैठे रहे, लेकिन पूरे दिन कोई प्रत्याशी अपना नामांकन कराने नहीं पहुंचा। बहराइच और मटेरा विधानसभा सीट पर नामांकन करने के लिए आठ परचों की बिक्री हुई। नामांकन को देखते हुए पूरे कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए थे।
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए जिले की सात सीटों पर बुधवार को जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अभय ने अधिसूचना जारी कर दी थी। इसके साथ ही नामांकन का दौर भी शुरू हो गया। नामांकन को देखते हुए पूरे कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए थे।

मुख्य गेट पर सीओ सिटी विजय शंकर मिश्र की अगुवाई में सुरक्षा कर्मी मुस्तैद रहे। हालांकि पहले दिन एक भी प्रत्याशी अपना नामांकन कराने कलेक्ट्रेट नहीं पहुंचा। सुबह से ही अफसर और पुलिस कर्मी जुटे रहे। देर शाम तक कलेक्ट्रेट में सन्नाटा ही पसरा रहा।

मटेरा और बहराइच सदर सीट से कुछ प्रत्याशियों की ओर से नामांकन के लिए परचे खरीदे गए। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विद्याशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि पहले दिन आठ परचों की बिक्री हुई है। शनिवार से नामांकन शुरू होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।
bahraich news

