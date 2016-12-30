बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश समर्थकों ने फूंका शिवपाल व अमर सिंह का पुतला
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 10:14 PM IST
पुतला जलाया
PC: अमर उजाला
सपा मुखिया मुलायम सिंह यादव द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव रामगोपाल यादव काे पार्टी से निकालने के बाद बहराइच में कार्यकर्ता आंदोलित हो उठे। शनिवार देर रात सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिवपाल और अमर सिंह मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाते हुए घंटाघर चौराहे पर पुतला फूंककर विरोध जताया।
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव और रामगोपाल यादव के खिलाफ पार्टी मुखिया की कार्रवाई की सूचना मिलने पर अखिलेश समर्थित कार्यकर्ता आंदोलित हो उठे हैं। दावर अली सिद्दीकी, अकदस शेख, फहीम कादिरी, आतिफ खान, अहद खान, नौशाद, रिजवान, नदीमुलहक तन्नू तमाम कार्यकर्ताओं ने घंटाघर चौराहे पर पहुंच शिवपाल यादव और अमर सिंह मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए। उनके पुतले फूंके। इस विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते जाम की स्थिति बन गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने समझाकर उन्हें हटाया।
