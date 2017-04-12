बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाईवे पर मिनी बस और कार की टक्कर, हंगामा
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:41 AM IST
घायल अधिवक्ता से जानकारी लेते पुलिसकर्मी।
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे स्थित रिवर पार्क के पास मिनी बस और कार की टक्कर हो गई। इसमें महिला अधिवक्ता और उनके पति घायल हो गए। इसको लेकर वहां काफी हंगामा हुआ। घटना की पुलिस से शिकायत की।
गाजियाबाद निवासी अधिवक्ता सुमन शर्मा अपने पति सुरेंद्र शर्मा के साथ कार से मंगलवार शाम बागपत से अपने घर जा रही थी। जैसे ही रिवर पार्क के पास पहुंची, तभी ओवर टेक करते समय कार की मिनी बस से टक्कर हो गई।
इसमें अधिवक्ता सुमन और उनके पति घायल हो गए। उन्होंने चालक पर तेज गति से बस चलाकर कार में टक्कर मारने का आरोप लगाकर जमकर हंगामा किया। उधर, आरोपी चालक वीर कांत ने कहा बस सामान्य गति से चल रही थी।
ओवर टेक करते समय कार का संतुलन बिगड़ा और कार बस के आगे आ गई। उन्होंने ब्रेक लगाकर बस को कंट्रोल किया। इस घटना की पुलिस से शिकायत की गई है। पुलिस ने किसी तरह मामला शांत कराया।
