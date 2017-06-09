बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जहरखुरानी गिरोह ने फल व्यापारी को बनाया शिकार
{"_id":"594acfb04f1c1b72618b47c8","slug":"61498075056-baghpat-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 01:27 AM IST
जहरखुरानी गिरोह ने फल व्यापारी को बनाया शिकार
बड़ौत (बागपत)। सहारनुपर से दिल्ली जा रही पैसेंजर ट्रेन में चार-पांच युवकों ने फल व्यापारी को नशीला पदार्थ सुंघाकर हजारों की नगदी और मोबाइल लूट लिया। बेहोशी की हालत में उसे सीएचसी पर भर्ती कराया गया। जहां पर उसका इलाज चल रहा है।
जहरखुरानी गिरोह का शिकार हुआ फल व्यापारी रोबिन बड़का गांव का रहने वाला है। वह मंगलवार को सहारनपुर आम लेने गया था। जब वह सहारनपुर-दिल्ली पैसेंजर में सवार हुआ तो शामली के पास तीन युवक आए और उसके साथ बैठकर उसे नशीला पदार्थ सुंघाकर बेहोश कर दिया। जब टे्रन बड़का हाल्ट पर पहुंची तो गांव के लोगों ने उसे पहचाना। उसे बेहोशी में ही सीएचसी में भर्ती करया। होश आने पर बताया कि बदमाश उससे छह हजार की नगदी और दो मोबाइल लूट ले गए हैं। अभी तक यह मामला जीआरपी तक नहीं पहुंचा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594a63464f1c1bbf548b468f","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-speaks-on-katrina-kaif-will-never-work-together-again-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a4d144f1c1b3e1f8b45f3","slug":"shahrukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-old-pics-vs-new-stunnig-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a0f044f1c1bfe0d8b47f7","slug":"father-in-algeria-hangs-son-from-15th-floor-of-the-building-for-facebook-likes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'Facebook \u092a\u0930 1000 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e...'","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"594a2beb4f1c1b63208b4a0e","slug":"bihar-board-10th-result-2017-will-be-declared-tomorrow-at-11-am-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 11 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594992de4f1c1b63218b46f9","slug":"yoga-day-special-your-health-at-your-finger-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932\u0903 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e38574f1c1b3b659bef16","slug":"woman-attacked-on-her-husband-after-denial-chat-on-whatsapp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u090f\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u200c\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593e42ad4f1c1bca068b4569","slug":"purvanchal-s-yadav-singh-rs-yadav-game-owner-of-driver-hotel-son-servant","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 '\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d4dfa4f1c1bb25d9befb8","slug":"chandauli-arto-rs-yadav-sent-jail-raid-on-many-bases","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0947\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u090f\u0938 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0915\u0908 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593b9fd94f1c1b831c9cb7e7","slug":"purnia-girl-molested-asked-by-panchayat-not-to-approach-cops","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e 13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- 8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593a5dec4f1c1b901c9caf95","slug":"just-for-facebook-post-man-jailed-for-35-years-in-thailand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593bf8064f1c1b2c048b45e5","slug":"sonbhadra-brother-called-sister-friend-in-the-house-for-the-excuse-of-worship-rape","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 : \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top