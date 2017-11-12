Download App
आपका शहर Close
up nagar nigam election up nagar nigam election

ील गाय कुंए में गिरी 16-54-56

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 01:34 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
बिजरौल गांव में शुक्रवार की रात्रि एक नील गाय कुएं में जा गिरी। शनिवार की सुबह खेत में काम कर रहे लोगों को इसकी जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने इसकी सूचना वन क्षेत्राधिकारी राजपाल और वन रक्षक सुनील शर्मा को दी। सूचना पर उन्होंने गांव के जंगल मेें वन कर्मी मनोज और विकास को मौके पर भेजा। ग्रामीणों और वन विभाग की टीम ने कई घंटे मशक्कत कर नील गाय को कुएं से निकाला । बाद में इलाज कराकर वन विभाग ने नील गाय को जंगल में छोड़ दिया।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

सपना चौधरी के दूसरे आइटम सॉन्ग 'टैटू' का टीजर रिलीज, बार गर्ल बनकर लगाए जोरदार ठुमके, देखिये वीडियो

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Watch Sapna Chaudhary Second Item Song Tattoo For Film Action Queen Madhubala

अंतरिक्ष में गूंजती हैं ऐसी भयानक आवाजें, सुनकर कानों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
space horrible sounds nasa releases audio

जिनकी हथेली पर होते हैं ये 4 निशान, जीवन में कभी नहीं होते निराश

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
according to samudrik shastra these four sign in palm are lucky

वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
never put these 4 things in front of your main door

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Television actress Tridha Choudhury swimsuit picture goes viral on Internet

जबर ख़बर

GST: रोजमर्रा की 200 से ज्यादा चीजें सस्ती, सरकार को होगा 20 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
Comio Mobile

Most Read

धुंध ने छीनी नेशनल एथलीट और कबड्डी प्लेयर की जिंदगी, ऐसे हुआ हादसा

smog killed national athlete kabaddi player, died in road accident
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हिस्ट्रीशीटर को पकड़ने गए चौकी इंचार्ज को बस्ती के लोगों ने पीटा, जान बचाकर भागी पुलिस टीम

criminal attacked on police team in bhadohi
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हाईकोर्ट ग्रुप सी और डी परीक्षा के साल्वर गैंग का भंडाफोड़

High Court Group C and D Exam's Explosive Explanation
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

छात्रा ने स्कूल में ही खा लिया जहर, आईजीएमसी रेफर

Girl student tried to commit suicide In Class
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चार साल पहले की थी लव मैरिज, अब पत्र में पति के लिए ये बातें लिखकर हुई फरार

wife run away after four year love marriage in Arrah of bihar
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शिक्षक ने छात्रा के साथ बनाए शारीरिक संबंध, देता था ये धमकी

teacher raped with school girl by threatening to fail in Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!