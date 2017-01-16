बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोटेदारों के लिए सिरदर्द बना झोला
{"_id":"587bc9a44f1c1b3603efe948","slug":"create-headaches-for-kotedaron","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u091d\u094b\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 12:51 AM IST
राशन के साथ देने वाला थैला।
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लाभार्थियों को खाद्यान्न देने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने जिले में कोटेदारों के यहां सीएम के चित्र वाले ढाई हजार झोले भेजे थे। विधानसभा चुनाव के चलते आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू होने के चलते यह झोला कोटेदारों के लिए सिरदर्द बन गया है। हालांकि विभाग दावा कर रहा है कि ऊपर से जितने झोले आए थे, उनका वितरण नहीं किया।
सरकार की मंशा खाद्यान्न वितरण के लिए इन झोलों के वितरण के पीछे यह थी कि लोगों में सरकारी योजना का प्रचार हो सके। आचार संहिता लागू होते ही अधिकारियों ने आनन-फानन में ये झोले पूर्ति निरीक्षकों को सौंप दिए।
कोटेदारों में इनका वितरण कराने को कहा। चुनाव आयोग का डंडा चला तो जल्दबाजी में यह पत्र जारी कर दिया आचार संहिता में मुख्यमंत्री के चित्र वाले झोले व राशन कार्ड का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा।
अब ये झोले कोटेदारों के लिए मुसीबत बन गए हैं। लाभार्थी कोटेदारों से झोले की मांग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन ये सभी कोटेदारों को नहीं मिले हैं। इस संबंध मेें आपूर्ति निरीक्षक अमित श्रीवास्तव ने कहा जनपद में ढाई हजार झोले आए थे। इसके वितरण पर आचार संहिता के चलते प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587b4eda4f1c1b3603efe0b5","slug":"5-questions-india-need-to-find-answers-before-champions-trophy-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587b39fc4f1c1b3603efe032","slug":"in-ranji-trophy-final-gujarat-s-rp-singh-loses-cool-with-fan-on-boundary-line","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587b5c264f1c1b332defe0c9","slug":"people-in-this-city-lives-in-animal-cage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930....","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"587b68be4f1c1b3703efe12c","slug":"salman-and-govinda-dance-together-at-bigg-boss-stage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587b43eb4f1c1b332defe04a","slug":"chandrakanta-serial-will-be-back-on-television","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587bac784f1c1b3803efe44c","slug":"bjp-candidate-list-for-uttar-pradesh-assembly-election-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b6ba04f1c1b3703efe13c","slug":"amar-singh-goes-to-singapore-for-treatment","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b6a624f1c1b5b03efe19a","slug":"encounter-between-terrorist-and-security-personnel-in-anantnag","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a452b4f1c1b5724ba861f","slug":"boat-casize-in-patna-17-killed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e 24 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b8f194f1c1bd103efe24a","slug":"brothers-killed-in-coal-gas-at-baddi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0920\u0940, \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5879d64b4f1c1bdf09ba7c80","slug":"naresh-uttam-meets-mulayam-singh-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e, \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top