करंट लगने से किसान की मौत
{"_id":"59a4711a4f1c1b83018b465e","slug":"91503949082-baghpat-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 01:16 AM IST
करंट लगने से किसान की मौत
बिनौली (बागपत)। रंछाड गांव के जंगल में अपने खेत पर गए एक किसान की करंट लगने से मोत हो गई। गांव के निवासी 52 वर्षीय उदयवीर सोमवार को वह अपने खेत में गया था। काफी देर बाद वह घर नहीं लौटा तो उसका बेटा अंकुश खेत में पहुंचा और जैसे ही वह नलकूप के अंदर घुसा तो वहां उसके पिता मृत पड़े थे। शरीर पर करंट के निशान थे।
