शौचालय निर्माण की जांच कराने की मांग

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:20 AM IST
बागपत। कस्बा टीकरी गांव के लोगों ने डीएम भवानी सिंह खंगारौत और सीडीओ चांदनी सिंह को प्रधान, ग्राम सचिव के खिलाफ शिकायती पत्र सौंपा। आरोप लगाया कि मानक के अनुसार शौचालय निर्माण नहीं हुआ है। ग्रामीणों ने अफसरों से निर्माण कार्य की जांच कराकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। इनमें रतन पाल, साइन, डाल चंद, योगेंद्र, नत्थी, शकील मौजूद रहे।
