खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाया दमखम
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:39 AM IST
बालैनी (बागपत)। ब्लॉक स्तरीय खेल प्रतियोगिता डिफेंडिल स्कूल पब्लिक स्कूल पिलाना में हुई। इसमें विभिन्न खेलों का आयोजन किया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ खंड शिक्षाधिकारी ने किया।
बृहस्पतिवार को पिलाना ब्लॉक के प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों की खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया। इसका उद्घाटन खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह और जिला व्यायाम शिक्षक सुनील वशिष्ठ, प्रहलाद यादव ने किया। इसमें परिषदीय विद्यालय घिटौली का प्रदर्शन सराहनीय रहा। प्राथमिक विद्यालय में चार छात्र प्रथम स्थान, चार द्वितीय स्थान और सात उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय के प्रथम, दो द्वितीय स्थान पर रहा। कर्मवीर, सुनील शर्मा, सतीश शर्मा, नीरज चौधरी सहयोग रहा। प्रबंध संजय त्यागी ने आभार जताया।
