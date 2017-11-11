बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रशिक्षकों ने प्रधानों को दिया प्रशिक्षण
{"_id":"5a05fb0b4f1c1bda538bc370","slug":"41510341387-baghpat-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:54 AM IST
प्रशिक्षकों ने प्रधानों को दिया प्रशिक्षण
बिनौली। पंचायती राज विभाग एवम पंचायती राज प्रशिक्षण संस्थान की ओर से खंड विकास मुख्यालय बिनौली पर चल रहे नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों एवं ग्राम प्रधानों के मास्टर ट्रेनर केएन पांडेय और सूरज पांडेय ने ग्राम प्रधानों व पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया।
इसमें अतीत से वर्तमान तक ग्राम सभा ,ग्राम पंचायत अधिकार क्षेत्र के दायित्व, बैठक की प्रक्रिया, कोरम पूरा करना, 14वें वित्त एवं ई पंचायत नेतृत्व, संप्रेक्षण एवं सूचना का अधिकार अधिनियम 2005 के संबंध में प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a05ab264f1c1b87698ba95a","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-heaviest-heart-weight-is-262-kg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932, 262 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a057d074f1c1bda538bc1cc","slug":"try-this-amazing-cucumber-home-remedy-and-get-rid-of-belly-fat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0938, \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a058a464f1c1bc9678baba2","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-photo-shoot-for-elle-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a0538c54f1c1bdb538bc275","slug":"north-central-railway-recruitment-2017-apply-online-446-job-vacancies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 446 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a058b434f1c1b79548bc473","slug":"the-last-jedi-director-rian-johnson-to-make-three-more-star-war-films","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a06445a4f1c1bb6678bae84","slug":"pradyuman-case-after-six-days-of-the-incident-teenager-was-within-the-purview-of-the-investigation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u0940 CBI \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0525154f1c1bd8538bc167","slug":"amit-jani-in-agra-used-abusive-language-for-up-cm-yogi-adityanath","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0923\u0940, \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05615b4f1c1b78548bc022","slug":"revolt-in-samajwadi-party-once-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940\u0902, \u0905\u092c\u00a0\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a04152a4f1c1b78548bbc69","slug":"odd-even-policy-to-be-implemented-in-delhi-from-november-13th-to-17th-sources","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"13-17 \u0928\u0935\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0911\u0921-\u0908\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u0949\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05c4134f1c1b6d548bc057","slug":"kanhya-kumar-comment-on-yogi-ji","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0920 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947, \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0935\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f: \u0915\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59fef7b04f1c1bc8678b95fe","slug":"eggs-were-used-to-feed-buffalo-who-killed-two-persons","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092d\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u00a0\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!