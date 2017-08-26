बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को बांटे गए प्रमाण पत्र
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:20 AM IST
बागपत। सिंड ग्रामीण स्वरोजगार प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में छह दिवसीय और दस दिवसीय पीएमईजीपी प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का समापन हुआ। इस मौके पर 12 प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रमाणपत्र बांटे । मुख्य अतिथि डीडीएम नाबार्ड इंद्रमीत सिंह, अरुण प्रताप सिंह ने सम्मानित किया। प्रशिक्षक अनुज अग्रवाल, बबीता शर्मा, धीरज कुमार, अनुज कुमार, अश्वनी दीक्षित, पंकज मलिक, अमित कुमार, हमीदा, प्रताप सिंह, यतेंद्र आदि रहे।
