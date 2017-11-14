बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मतदाता जागरूक रैली निकालकर किया जागरूक
{"_id":"5a09f6554f1c1b72548bcdca","slug":"161510602325-baghpat-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 01:15 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
दिगंबर जैन कॉलेज में सोमवार को वर्क विद कम्युनिटी कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत मतदाता जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन किया । डॉ. हरेंद्र कुमार और डॉ. महेश कुुमार मुछाल के निर्देशन में निकाली रैली का शुभारंभ प्राचार्य डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया । रैली का शीर्षक मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम था। रेली शहर के विभिन्न मार्गों से निकलते हुए दिल्ली बस स्टैंड से होते कॉलेज परिसर में समाप्त हुई। इसमें डॉ. महेश कुमार मुछाल डॉ. कविता अग्रवाल डॉ., दीपक जैन, डॉ. सतीश पाल सिंह, सचिन जैन, रूपेश जैन, नेहा, प्रीति सोनिया, अमन आदि रहे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0992a84f1c1bd1538bcb17","slug":"golmaal-again-makes-five-records-with-box-office-collection-crossing-300-crore-mark-worldwide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a082b754f1c1bee688bacd4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-bandgi-kalra-is-the-strong-competitor-of-hina-khan-in-dressing-sense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: Kiss \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0972444f1c1b86698bb29a","slug":"akhilesh-largest-statue-built-krishna-cost-weight-john-finger-teeth-will-be-suppressed-under","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924-\u0935\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a09c8a54f1c1b7a548bca42","slug":"nitish-says-tejashwi-is-child-lalu-counters-and-says-tejashwi-is-uncle-of-nitish","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917 \u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a06fe1c4f1c1b0d698bae00","slug":"baby-girl-born-to-aishwarya-abhishek-cm-raman-singh-becomes-grandfather","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07fcf14f1c1b79548bca30","slug":"madhya-pradesh-chitrakoot-by-election-congress-candidate-leading-over-bjps","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a09baed4f1c1baf678bb47c","slug":"rahul-gandhi-is-like-nagarvadhu-who-dont-love-anybody-says-bjp-mp-chintamani-malaviya","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093f\u0930\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0935\u0927\u0941', \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0926, \u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a094e5f4f1c1bd0408b64f1","slug":"lucknow-to-delhi-bus-fare-is-now-60-rupees-cheap","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!