सूचना आयोग ने एडीएम पर लगाया 25 हजार का जुर्माना
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:58 AM IST
बागपत। एडीएम पर सूचना आयोग ने 25 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया । एडवोकेट पवन तिवारी ने बताया कि वर्ष 2015 में अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी निवासी किसान गिरवर सिंह की बिजली के तार टूटने से ईख की फसल जल गई थी। मुआवजे के लिए अफसरों के पास अपनी फाइल लगाई। कार्रवाई न होने पर तत्कालीन एडीएम से आरटीआई के तहत सूचना मांगी। उन्होंने तहसीलदार बागपत को सूचना देने के लिए कहा, लेकिन वहां से उन्होंने एडीएम को ही इसका अधिकृत बताया । आयोग में याचिका दायर की । तत्कालीन एडीएम को अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए आयोग ने नोटिस जारी किया, लेकिन वो उपस्थित नहीं हुए। आयोग ने केस में सुनवाई कर एडीएम पर 25 हजार का जुर्माना लगाया।
