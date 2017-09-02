Download App
चोरी से लडख़ड़ाई बिजली व्यवस्था

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:35 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)। नगर में बड़े पैमाने पर बिजली चोरी होने से विद्युत व्यवस्था लड़खड़ाई हुई है। लो-वोल्टेज की समस्या भी इसी कारण बढ़ रही है। इससे उपभोक्ताओं मेें आक्रोश पनप रहा है। उन्होंने कहा लगातार बढ़ रही बिजली चोरी की घटनाओं से सप्लाई पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ा है। लोगों को आवश्यकता के अनुसार बिजली नहीं मिल रही है। उन्होंने मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की बात कहीं। इनमें संजीव, सुरेश पाल, आजाद, अनिल, शौकेंद्र, हरेंद्र, इमामुदीन, सुहैल, मेहरबान आदि रहे। दूसरी तरफ अधिशासी अभियंता एसपी टांक ने कहा बिजली चोरी की घटना बर्दास्त नहीं होगी। जेई को इस संबंध में निर्देश दिएं जाएंगे।
