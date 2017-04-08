आपका शहर Close

हादसे में बालक समेत चार घायल, एक गंभीर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/अंबेडकरनगर

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 11:55 PM IST
Four injured, including a child in the accident, one serious

सड़क दुर्घटना चिन्ह।PC: symbolic

बीते 24 घंटे में एक बालक समेत चार लोग सड़क हादसे का शिकार हो गए। सभी को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। बाइक सवार घायलों ने हेल्मेट नहीं पहना था। 
थाना क्षेत्र अकबरपुर अंतर्गत शहजादपुर निवासी अरुणेश (7) पुत्र अजय कुमार शुक्रवार देर शाम सब्जी मंडी में सड़क पार करते समय बाइक की टक्कर लगने से घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

वहीं, अहिरौली थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत अहिरौली निवासी अवधेश (40) पुत्र गंगाराम शुक्रवार देर शाम अहिरौली बाजार के निकट पिकअप की टक्कर लगने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, वह बाइक से कटेहरी से घर जा रहा था।
 
गंभीर अवस्था में उसे सीएचसी कटेहरी ले जाया गया जहां हालत की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। उधर, महरुआ थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत जलालपुर सेहरा गांव निवासिनी शादिया (22) पुत्री मोहम्मद इदरीस शुक्रवार देर शाम बाइक से महरुआ से घर जा रही थी।

गांव के निकट पहुंचते ही ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को ओवरटेक करने के दौरान उसे टक्कर लग गई। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। इनके अलावा अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत जमुनीपुर बाजार निवासी गिरिजा शंकर (38) पुत्र लालबहादुर शनिवार सुबह बाइक से अकबरपुर आते समय नगर के निकट पहुंचने पर पिकअप की टक्कर लगने से घायल हो गया। उसे भी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
