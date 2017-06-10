आपका शहर Close

चार नए डायरिया पीड़ित भर्ती, एक गंभीर

Lucknow Bureau

Lucknow Bureau

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 11:47 PM IST
डायरिया के चार और मरीज भर्ती, एक गंभीर
अंबेडकरनगर। चौबीस घंटों के दौरान एक वृद्धा समेत चार लोग डायरिया की चपेट में आ गए। सभी को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। इनमें से एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
थाना क्षेत्र बसखारी अंतर्गत मसड़ा मोहनपुर गांव निवासी लालजी (40) पुत्र रामउजागिर बुधवार देर रात डायरिया की चपेट में आ गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं, टांडा थाना अंतर्गत मीठेपुर गांव निवासी राहुल (26) पुत्र बृजेश की गुरुवार भोर में तबियत खराब हो गई। उल्टी व दस्त के बीच उसे सीएचसी टांडा फिर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उधर, इब्राहिमपुर थाना अंतर्गत केदारनगर निवासिनी रेखा (27) पत्नी गिरधारी को बुधवार रात डायरिया की चपेट में आने पर परिवारीजनों ने जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। इनके अलावा टांडा थाना अंतर्गत सूरापुर गांव निवासिनी लल्ली देवी (60) पत्नी बाबूराम की बुधवार देर शाम तबियत खराब हो गई। उल्टी व दस्त के बीच परिवारीजनों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
