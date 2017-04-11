बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बंसल हत्याकांड : सस्पेक्ट से मिल रहा महेंद्र का चेहरा
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 02:04 AM IST
इलाहाबाद
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, इलाहाबाद
शमी हत्याकांड के खुलासे के साथ ही पुलिस को बंसल हत्याकांड में भी उम्मीद की किरण नजर आई है। शमी की हत्या की सुपारी लेने वाले महेंद्र का चेहरा बंसल मर्डर के सस्पेक्ट से भी मेल खा रहा है। हालांकि, महेंद्र की 25 मार्च को ही प्रतापगढ़ के रानीगंज में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। उसकी फोटो जैसे ही सामने आई, पुलिस ने बंसल मर्डर की भी जांच इससे जोड़कर शुरू कर दी है।
बंसल हत्याकांड में प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के आधार पर पुलिस ने दो सस्पेक्ट के स्केच तैयार किए थे। डीजीपी ने इन्हीं सस्पेक्ट पर पचास हजार रुपये का इनाम भी घोषित किया था। सोमवार को शमी हत्याकांड का खुलासा हुआ तो पता चला कि सुपारी लेने वाले महेंद्र पासी का पांच दिन बाद ही प्रतापगढ़ के रानीगंज में मर्डर कर दिया गया था।
उसकी फोटो जब सामने आई तो बंसल हत्याकांड में लगी एसटीएफ टीम हैरत में पड़ गई। महेंद्र का हुलिया काफी कुछ बंसल हत्याकांड के सस्पेक्ट से मिल रहा था। इस बात की जानकारी उच्चाधिकारियों को दी गई। एसएसपी शलभ माथुर ने दोनों स्केच और महेंद्र की तस्वीरों को मिलान किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए। एसएसपी ने बताया कि चेहरा काफी कुछ मिल रहा है, लेकिन अभी जांच प्रारंभिक अवस्था में है। स्पष्ट रूप से कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों को महेंद्र की फोटो दिखाई जाएगी। घटना वाले दिन उसके मोबाइल कॉल डीटेल्स और कॉल लोकेशन भी ट्रेस की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही बंसल के दुश्मनों से उसके संबंधों के बारे में जानकारी इकट्ठा करने को कहा गया है।
शमी हत्याकांड में महेंद्र को ही सुपारी मिली थी। जांच में लगी टीम ने बताया कि अभी तक यह खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है कि आखिर महेंद्र को शमी की हत्या के कुछ दिन बाद ही क्यों मार दिया गया। एक जानकारी मिली है कि जिन लोगों से महेंद्र ने असलहे लिए थे, उन्होंने ही उसका मर्डर करा दिया। दरअसल असलहे देने वालों को यह नहीं पता था कि महेंद्र शमी की हत्या के लिए असलहे ले रहा है। जब उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने यह बात दबाने के लिए महेंद्र का मर्डर करवा दिया।
