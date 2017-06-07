आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

महिला ने फंासी लगाई, पांच पर मुकदमा

Allahabad Bureau

Allahabad Bureau

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 08:15 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
महिला ने लगाई फांसी, ससुरालियों पर केस
0 कोई संतान नहीं होने से दुखी रहती थी, दिया जाता था ताना
हरखपुर (इलाहाबाद)। मऊआइमा इलाके के बांका जलालपुर गांव में सोमवार रात एक महिला ने फांसी लगा ली। शादी के 16 साल बाद भी संतान नहीं होने से वह दुखी थी। उसके पिता ने दहेज और संतान के लिए यातना देने का आरोप लगाते हुए पति समेत पांच ससुरालियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।
मुंगराबादशाहपुर (जौनपुर) में तिल्हापुर निवासी कालूराम ने बेटी केवला देवी का ब्याह 2001 में बांका जलालपुर गांव में राजकुमार से किया था। शादी के 16 साल गुजर गए लेकिन गुड्डी देवी को कोई संतान नहीं हो सकी। वह खुद दुखी रहती थी, ऊपर से ससुराल वाले उसे ताना देते रहते थे। सोमवार रात गुड्डी देवी (35) ने पंखे के हुक में साड़ी बांधकर फांसी लगा ली। सुबह उसे फांसी पर लटका देख मायके में सूचना दी गई। पिता कालूराम समेत मायके से तमाम लोग आ गए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि दहेज कम मिलने और संतान नहीं होने की वजह से गुड्डी को मारा गया। उन्होंने पति राजकुमार, देवरों दिनेश और रमेश. सास केवला देवी, ससुर लल्लन के खिलाफ तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने शव को सीलकर चीरघर भेज दिया। पुलिस को पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करता है जामुन का बीज, जानिए इसके फायदे

  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
Jambolan seed not only cures Diabetes, it also boost sexual power in man

कृतिका मर्डर मिस्ट्रीः ये रहे 5 सनसनीखेज खुलासे

  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
model actress kritika choudhary case five big statement

रमजान 2017: रोजे के दौरान बरतें ये एहतियात, बचे रहेंगे एसिडिटी से

  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
Is acidity troubles you during Ramadan? These measures will give you instant relief

मां-बाप से लड़कर हीरोइन बनने पहुंची थीं कृतिका, ये रही आखिरी इंटरव्यू की खास बातें

  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
kritika chaudhary found dead in her appartment know to her unknown facts

HRD की तैयारी, अब हर बोर्ड में होगी एक जैसी पढ़ाई!

  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
CBSE will end grace marks moderation policy at 2018

जबर ख़बर

मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा से भारत को हैं पांच बड़ी उम्‍मीदें, क्या ट्रंप कर पांएंगे पूरी
Read More

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Read

8वीं बोर्ड का आया परिणाम,गुरुवार को आएगा 10वी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट

rajasthan board declared 8th board result
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

आज 4 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम, सबसे पहले यहां देखिए अपना रिजल्ट

rajasthan board 10th class result to be declared on june 8
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

संदीप दीक्षित ने आर्मी चीफ को कहा 'गुंडा', फिर मांगी माफी

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says army chief general bipin rawat a sadak ka gunda
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भंवरी हत्याकांडः जेल जाते वक्त मुख्य आरोपी इंद्रा बोली - जिंदा है भंवरी!

bhanwari is alive says indra while sending to jail
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

RBSE 10 th Result: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का परिणाम जारी, यहां देखें परिणाम

Results of Rajasthan Board Tenth result, see results here
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

यूपी: सीतापुर में घर के बाहर पति-पत्नी और बेटे को मार डाला

uttar pradesh tripple murder business man shot dead with his wife and son in sitapur
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मां-बाप से लड़कर हीरोइन बनने पहुंची थीं कृतिका, ये रही आखिरी इंटरव्यू की खास बातें

मां-बाप से लड़कर हीरोइन बनने पहुंची थीं कृतिका, ये रही आखिरी इंटरव्यू की खास बातें

19 डिग्री टेम्परेचर में मिली 'रज्जो' में काम कर चुकी एक्ट्रेस की लाश

19 डिग्री टेम्परेचर में मिली 'रज्जो' में काम कर चुकी एक्ट्रेस की लाश

ट्रंप को है PM मोदी की मेजबानी का इंतजार, इस महीने के अंत में मिलेंगे दो दिग्गज

ट्रंप को है PM मोदी की मेजबानी का इंतजार, इस महीने के अंत में मिलेंगे दो दिग्गज

बनेंगी कई बिगड़ी बातें, पहली बार ट्रंप के न्यौते पर 26 जून को अमेरिका जाएंगे पीएम मोदी

बनेंगी कई बिगड़ी बातें, पहली बार ट्रंप के न्यौते पर 26 जून को अमेरिका जाएंगे पीएम मोदी