तीन तलाक में भाजपा नेता न दें दखल : अजीज
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 02:01 AM IST
उत्तराखंड व उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व राज्यपाल अजीज कुरैशी ने कहा कि भाजपा नेताओं को तीन तलाक के मसले में नहीं बोलना चाहिए, न ही उन्हें धार्मिक मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने की आवश्यकता है।
उन्होंने भाजपा पर आरोप लगाया कि वह देश में आरएसएस विचारधारा कायम करना चाहती है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद राहुल गांधी-अखिलेश यादव के रूप में नया सूरज उगेगा।
सोमवार को वे शहर के एक रेस्तरां में पत्रकारों से मुखातिब थे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोल विस क्षेत्र में गठबंधन का मान नहीं रखा गया है, तभी तो सपा व कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी चुनाव के मैदान में हैं। कहा, मायावती की सोच भी सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो चुकी है।
इससे उनकी नीयत जानी जा सकती है कि वो मुस्लिमों की कितनी हितैषी हैं। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दावे को खोखला बताया। कहा, कांग्रेस सरकार के दौरान हुए विकास कार्य के आगे मोदी कहीं नहीं टिकते, हालांकि जुमलेबाजी में उनके सामने कोई नहीं टिक सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तराखंड में हरीश रावत के नेतृत्व में सरकार बनेगी।
