कारोबारी की पत्नी के कत्ल में जमानत याचिका खारिज

Aligarh Bureau

Aligarh Bureau

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:35 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
कारोबारी की पत्नी के कत्ल में जमानत याचिका खारिज
ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला अलीगढ़।

प्रभारी सत्र न्यायाधीश एसके यादव के न्यायालय से पला रोड आदर्श नगर में कारोबारी की पत्नी के कत्ल में आरोपी की जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर दी गई है। अभियोजन पक्ष के अधिवक्ता डीजीसी डॉ. अबसार किदवई के अनुसार रिंकू यादव निवासी जयगंज सासनी गेट मूल निवासी सहपऊ को पुलिस ने सासनी गेट की आदर्श नगर कॉलोनी में 8 सितंबर 2016 को बीना अग्रवाल की घर से टहलने निकलते समय लूट की कोशिश में हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दिसंबर में रिंकू की गिरफ्तारी कर घटना का खुलासा किया था। अदालत ने रिंकू की जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर दी है। इधर, खैर क्षेत्र में 21 नवंबर 2016 को हुई विपिन की हत्या के मामले में शिव कुमार उर्फ शिवाजी निवासी राऊपुर पिसावा हाल निवासी हामिदपुर टप्पल की जमानत खारिज कर दी गई है।
