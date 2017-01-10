आपका शहर Close

लचर पैरवी ने कराई निगम की फजीहत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो आगरा

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 12:22 AM IST
Poor lobbying of Karzai Corporation trounced

कोर्ट के आदेश पर कुर्की करने पहुंची टीम, हाईकोर्ट का हवाला देकर टलीPC: अमर उजाला

पार्किंग ठेकेदार की जमानती राशि जब्त करना निगम को भारी पड़ गया। ठेकेदार ने निगम को फैसले को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी लेकिन निगम की लचर पैरवी से कोर्ट ने निगम की संपत्ति कुर्क कर ठेकेदार को जमानत राशि का भुगतान करने का आदेश दिया। सोमवार को टीम निगम में कुर्की करने पहुंची थी। निगम अधिकारियों ने मामला हाईकोर्ट में लंबित होने का हवाला देकर कुर्की टलवा दी है।
नगर निगम अधिकारियों के मुताबिक वर्ष 2002-03 में मुहम्मद आरिफ ने एमजी रोड की पार्किंग का ठेका लिया था लेकिन पार्किंग शुल्क समय पर अदा नहीं कर पाया है। ठेका समाप्त होने पर निगम ने उसकी जमानत राशि करीब दो लाख रुपये जब्त कर ली। इस पर आरिफ ने न्यायालय की शरण ली। नगर निगम की पैरवी कमजोर रही और कोर्ट ने आरिफ को जमानत राशि वापस करने का आदेश दिया लेकिन निगम ने जमानत राशि वापस नहीं। इस पर कोर्ट ने निगम की संपत्ति कुर्क कर कराने का आदेश दिया। सोमवार को टीम नगर निगम पहुंची, जिससे निगम में हड़कंप मच गया। कर्मचारियों ने नगर आयुक्त को जानकारी दी। नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि सिविल कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ निगम ने हाईकोर्ट में अपील की है। चूंकि मामला हाईकोर्ट में लंबित है लिहाजा संपत्ति कुर्क नहीं की जा सकती है। नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि इस मामले में न्यायालय से भी प्रार्थना की गई है कि उच्च न्यायालय से जो आदेश मिलेगा उसका अनुपालन किया जाएगा।
Write a Comment

सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

