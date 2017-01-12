बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करबन नदी में उठे गुलाबी झाग
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 11:53 PM IST
न पीने लायक रहा न सिंचाई के योग्य, लोगों में आक्रोश
PC: अमर उजाला
बरहन (आगरा)। करबन नदी के पानी में गुलाबी रंग के झाग उठ रहे हैं। पानी पीने लायक नहीं रह गया है। खेतों की सिंचाई भी नहीं हो पा रही है। इससे लोगों में आक्रोश है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
अलीगढ़ से आगरा तक खेती की सिंचाई के लिए यह नदी किसानों के लिए काफी उपयोगी है। लेकिन हाथरस, अलीगढ़, बुलंदशहर आदि के नालों से गंदा पानी व हाथरस के रंगाई कारखानों से केमिकल युक्त पानी छोड़ा जाता है। इससे नदी का पानी जहरीला हो गया है। पानी में गुलाबी रंग के झाग उठ रहे हैं। हवा चलने के कारण यह झाग उड़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में आगरा-जलेसर रोड से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। इससे किसानों में आक्रोश है।
बता दें, सन 2013-14 के आसपास हाथरस के रंगाई कारखानों का पानी छोड़ दिए जाने से नदी का पानी जहरीला हो गया था। इसे पीकर सैकड़ों नील गाये मर गई थीं। तब क्षेत्रीय विधायक ने विधानसभा में यह मामला दो बार उठाया था। इसके बाद केंद्रीय व उत्तर प्रदेश प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अफसरों और कमिश्नर ने मौका मुआयना किया था। साथ ही अलीगढ़, हाथरस जिले से निकलने वाले नालों के पानी को सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से साफ करने के बाद ही नदी में छोड़ने के आदेश दिए थे।
