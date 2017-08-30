Download App
kavya kavya

सेक्स रैकेट के लिए कुख्यात हुआ यह होटल, शिकायत पर भी अधिकारी मौन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला आगरा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 01:13 PM IST
sex racket in the hotel of agra

sex racket

आगरा के सिकंदरा स्थित होटल सैक्स रैकेट के लिए कुख्यात हो चुका है। होटल में चल रही गतिविधियों से उसके आसपास कालोनियों में रहने वाले लोग भी परेशान हैं। कई बार होटल की शिकायत अधिकारियों के पास पहुंच चुकी है लेकिन आज तक होटल पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। 
बताया गया है कि आगरा के सिकंदरा स्थित होटल जागृति में सेक्स रैकेट चलने की शिकायत लेकर लोग एसपी सिटी कुंवर अनुपम सिंह के पास पहुंचे। लोगों का कहना है कि होटल में छापेमारी के दौरान यहां सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा जा चुका है। इसके बावजूद होटल मालिक खुलेआम घूम रहा है।
 
स्‍थानीय लोगों का आरोप है कि होटल में कुछ दिन पहले भी युवकों ने एक सिपाही के साथ मारपीट कर दी थी। बाद में एक युवक और युवती को पकड़ लिया गया था। पुलिस ने उन्हें छोड़ दिया। होटल में सेक्स रैकेट की शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही। 

दो दिन पहले भी लोगों ने एसपी सिटी से शिकायत की थी। मंगलवार को भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। एसपी सिटी ने बताया कि होटल में सेक्स रैकेट की शिकायत मिली है। होटल को सील करने के लिए संबंधित विभाग को पहले भी रिपोर्ट भेजी थी। अब फिर से रिपोर्ट बनाकर भेजी जाएगी। 
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : इन फ़िल्मी गानों के बिना गणेश पूजा अधूरी

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

