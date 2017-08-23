Download App
kavya kavya

एसपी ने 9 उपनिरीक्षकों के थाने बदले

Agra Bureau

Agra Bureau

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 11:52 PM IST
थाने में पथराव, आगजनी और तोड़फोड़ के बाद तैनात फोर्स

कासगंज।
पुलिस अधीक्षक सुनील कुमार सिंह ने जिले के विभिन्न थानों में तैनात रहे 9 उपनिरीक्षकों के थानों में फेरबदल किया है। जबकि पुलिस लाइन में तैनात आधा दर्जन उपनिरीक्षकों को भी तैनाती दी गई है। नई तैनाती पर तत्काल ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करने के निर्देश भी जारी किए गए है।
पुलिस लाइन से तैनाती पाने वाले उपनिरीक्षकों में विक्रांत कुमार व गिर्राज सिंह को अमापुर, विजय पाल सिंह को कासगंज, विक्रम सिंह को ढोलना, अहमद अली को सिकंदरपुर वैश्य में तैनाती दी गई है। जबकि विनोद कुमार को गंजडुडवारा का एसएसआई बनाया गया है। कासगंज थाने से अमित कुमार को अमापुर, सिकंदरपुर वैश्य से लल्लू सिंह को सोरों, अमापुर से बटेश्वर सिंह को ढोलना, अमापुर से श्रीनिवास यादव एवं सहावर से फूल सिंह को सिकंदरपुर वैश्य, अमापुर से भूपेंद्र सिंह को सोरों, कासगंज से वीरेंद कुमार को सुनगढ़ी में स्थानांतरित किया गया है। गंजडुडवारा के एसएसआई नरेद्र कुमार को कासगंज में सोरों गेट चौकी प्रभारी बनाया गया है। पटियाली के उपनिरीक्षक मुकेश सोलंकी को इसी थाने में एसएसआई बनाया गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि प्रतिसार निरीक्षक को तत्काल अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
