3411 पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर होगा मतदान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो आगरा।

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 12:14 AM IST
3411 will vote on polling stations

up election

विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 के लिए मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 12 जनवरी को होगा। निर्वाचन कार्यालय मतदाता सूची को अंतिम रूप देने में लगा हुआ है। सितंबर 2016 में जारी सूची के मुताबिक, जिले में कुल 31,36,585 मतदाता है। दिसंबर में चले पुनरीक्षण अभियान के बाद बढ़ाए गए और विलोपित किए मतदाताओं की सूची 12 जनवरी को प्रकाशित होगी। जिले में मतदान केंद्रों की निर्धारण होगा। चुनाव कार्यालय के मुताबिक जिले में 3411 पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर होगा मतदान होगा।
सितंबर तक जारी सूची के मुताबिक मतदाताओं की स्थिति
विधानसभा    मतदान केंद    मतदेय स्थल    मतदाता
एत्मादपुर    248    416    406029
आगरा कैंट    108    425    416657
आगरा दक्षिण    79    377    337808
आगरा उत्तर    84    394    385686
आगरा ग्रामीण    178    391    378011
फतेहपुर सीकरी    242    368    320786
खेरागढ़    229    322     297959
फतेहाबाद    276    437    280626
बाह    279    371    313027


अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र
विधानसभा     अतिसंवेदनशील केंद्र       वल्नरेबल वोटर   नए चिह्नित वोटर
एत्मादपुर    26    126    48
आगरा कैंट    07    50    41
आगरा दक्षिण    09    37    24
आगरा उत्तर    12    66    31
आगरा ग्रामीण    17    77    63
फतेहपुर सीकरी    06    31    16
खेरागढ़    17    165    67
फतेहाबाद    25    37    34
बाह    35     111    33



एत्मादपुर
अतिसंवेदनशील केंद्र  26             
वल्नरेबल वोटर 126
नए चिह्नित वोटर 48
मतदान केंद    248    
मतदेय स्थल    416    
मतदाता 406029
﻿