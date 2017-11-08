Download App
डीएम ने दिए संजीव गुप्ता की संपति कुर्क करने के आदेश

Agra Bureau

Agra Bureau

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:50 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद। डीएम नेहा शर्मा ने अपहरण का ड्रामा रचने वाले एवं समाज विरोधी क्त्रिस्याकलाप द्वारा अर्जित संजीव गुप्ता की सम्पत्ति कुर्क करने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसमें एक हुंडई सोनाटा कार, एक ऑडी कीमत 50 लाख, नई बस्ती में भूमि 16.58 लाख, अलीनगर कैंजरा में 47.30 लाख कीमत का प्लाट के साथ सभी संपत्ति को राज्यहित में कुर्क किया जाता है।
उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश गिरोह बंद और समाज विरोधी क्त्रिस्याकलाप निवारण अधिनियम 14 (3) के अंतर्गत जब्त की गई उपरोक्त संपत्ति के प्रबंध को तहसीलदार सदर और फिरोजाबाद को प्रशासक नियुक्त किया है। उन्होंने वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक फिरोजाबाद को जब्त की संपत्ति के उचित और प्रभावी प्रबंध के लिए प्रशासक को पुलिस सहायता की व्यवस्था करने के लिए प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना उत्तर को निर्देशित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
