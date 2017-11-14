Download App
फेस लॉक और फिंगरप्रिंट को कहें बाय, पसीने से अनलॉक होगा स्मार्टफोन

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:25 PM IST
अभी तक आप फिंगरप्रिंट और चेहरे से स्मार्टफोन अनलॉक कर रहे हैं, लेकिन जल्द ही आप अपने शरीर के पसीने से मोबाइल अनलॉक कर पाएंगे। हर एक आदमी के शरीर का पसीना अलग होता है। नई तकनीक भी इसी पर आधारित है।
इस तकनीक के जरिए स्मार्टफोन आपके बॉडी के पसीने में मौजूद अमीनो एसिड को ट्रैक करेगा और उसी के आधार बॉयोमेट्रिक डाटा तैयार करेगा। अमेरिका की यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ एलबनी के साइबर सिक्योरिटी के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर Jan Halamek ने बताया कि इस तकनीक का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा उन लोगों को होगा जो पासवर्ड को याद रखने या फिंगरप्रिंट से फोन को अनलॉक करने में सक्षम नहीं हैं।

Halamek ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में आगे कहा कि पसीने से फोन को अनलॉक करने की तकनीक फिंगरप्रिंट या फेसआईडी के मुकाबले सिक्योर होगी, क्योंकि यह यूजर्स के बॉयोलोजिकल सिस्टम पर आधारित है। इस तकनीक के जरिए यूजर्स के बॉडी के दिन भर के पसीने को जरिए एक प्रोफाइल तैयार होगी और उसके बाद आपका फोन आसानी से आपके पसीने से अनलॉक होगा।
