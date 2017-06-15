आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

चार्जिंग के समय अब गर्म नहीं होंगे रेडमी मोबाइल, ऐसे करें अपडेट

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:07 PM IST
Xiaomi mobile Heating Issue fixed with new update including redmi 4 and redmi note 4

अगर आपके पास भी शाओमी का रेडमी 4, रेडमी 4ए या फिर रेडमी नोट 4 है तो आपके लिए बड़ी खबर है। इस बात से अभी तक आप परेशान हैं कि आपका रेडमी का फोन चार्जिंग के समय गर्म हो रहा है, लेकिन अब आपका रेडमी का फोन गर्म नहीं होगा। इसके लिए कंपनी ने अपडेट जारी कर दिया है, हालांकि यह अपडेट अभी कुछ ही फोन में मिल रहा है। जल्द ही रेडमी के सभी फोन के लिए इसे जारी कर दिया जाएगा। अगली स्लाइड में जानें कैसे करें अपना रेडमी स्मार्टफोन अपडेट?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

redmi mobile xiaomi

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Viewed

इस ट्रिक से Youtube के वीडियो मोबाइल में करें डाउनलोड

Howe to download youtube video in mobile phones
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

मोबाइल से घर बैठे कमाएं पैसे, 45 सेकेंड के मिलेंगे 8 रुपये

How to earn money from mobile apps
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

व्हाट्सऐप के 6 ट्रिक जो शायद ही आप जानते होंगे, शर्त लगा लो

Whatsapp 6 hidden features
  • गुरुवार, 25 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

फ्लिपकार्ट पर मोटो जेड2 प्ले की बिक्री शुरू, मिल रहे हैं शानदार ऑफर

Moto Z2 Play Available on Flipkart and Offline Retail store
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +

रेलवे टिकट बुक करने पर मिलेगा कैशबैक, ये है तरीका

IRCTC MVisa Offer Get Rs 50 cashback on Train tickets when you pay with mVisa
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +

इंस्टाग्राम के ये 5 फीचर्स जानते हैं तो आप हैं स्मार्ट

Instagram these 5 features you should know
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी