चार्जिंग के समय अब गर्म नहीं होंगे रेडमी मोबाइल, ऐसे करें अपडेट
अगर आपके पास भी शाओमी का रेडमी 4, रेडमी 4ए या फिर रेडमी नोट 4 है तो आपके लिए बड़ी खबर है। इस बात से अभी तक आप परेशान हैं कि आपका रेडमी का फोन चार्जिंग के समय गर्म हो रहा है, लेकिन अब आपका रेडमी का फोन गर्म नहीं होगा। इसके लिए कंपनी ने अपडेट जारी कर दिया है, हालांकि यह अपडेट अभी कुछ ही फोन में मिल रहा है। जल्द ही रेडमी के सभी फोन के लिए इसे जारी कर दिया जाएगा। अगली स्लाइड में जानें कैसे करें अपना रेडमी स्मार्टफोन अपडेट?
