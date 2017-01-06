आपका शहर Close

जल्द बंद हो जाएगा आपका पेटीएम वॉलेट, जारी रखने के लिए अपनाना होगा यह तरीका

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:03 PM IST
You'r Paytm wallet will be closed soon, adopt these think for continue payment
15 जनवरी से पेटीएम वॉलेट बंद हो जाएगा, इसके लिए कंपनी ने नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। पेटीएम वॉलेट का इस्तेमाल करने वालों के लिए यह खबर जरूरी है। अब यह वॉलेट 15 जनवरी को बंद हो जाएगा। पेटीएम संचालित करने वाली कंपनी वन97 कम्यूनिकेशन ने इसके लिए एक अंग्रेजी अखबार में बकायदा नोटिस जारी करके इसकी जानकारी दे दी हैं।  
इसलिए बंद हो जाएगा पेटीएम वॉलेट

पेटीएम को रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने पेमेंट बैंक शुरू करने का लाइसेंस दे दिया है। नोटिस के मुताबिक, अब पेटीएम वॉलेट पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा और इसके लिए 15 जनवरी तय की गई है। आरबीआई ने यह लाइसेंस पेटीएम के मालिक विजय शेखर झा को एक सामन्य भारतीय नागरिक के तौर पर जारी किया है।  

पेमेंट बैंक के लिए पूरी करनी होगी ई-केवाईसी की औपचारिकता

कंपनी ने जो नोटिस जारी किया है उसके मुताबिक, केवल वो ही वॉलेट पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर किए जाएंगे जो कि ई-केवाईसी के नियमों का पूरी तरह से पालन करेंगे। अगर कोई वॉलेट उपभोक्ता ई-केवाईसी के निर्देशों का अनुपालन नहीं करेगा तो उसका वॉलेट बंद हो जाएगा। ई-केवाईसी का अनुपालन करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं का वॉलेट अपने आप पेमेंट बैंक में 15 जनवरी तक ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा।
 
