जल्द बंद हो जाएगा आपका पेटीएम वॉलेट, जारी रखने के लिए अपनाना होगा यह तरीका
{"_id":"586f504d4f1c1ba70915b6fe","slug":"you-r-paytm-wallet-will-be-closed-soon-adopt-these-think-for-continue-payment","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0935\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:03 PM IST
15 जनवरी से पेटीएम वॉलेट बंद हो जाएगा, इसके लिए कंपनी ने नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। पेटीएम वॉलेट का इस्तेमाल करने वालों के लिए यह खबर जरूरी है। अब यह वॉलेट 15 जनवरी को बंद हो जाएगा। पेटीएम संचालित करने वाली कंपनी वन97 कम्यूनिकेशन ने इसके लिए एक अंग्रेजी अखबार में बकायदा नोटिस जारी करके इसकी जानकारी दे दी हैं।
इसलिए बंद हो जाएगा पेटीएम वॉलेट
पेटीएम को रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने पेमेंट बैंक शुरू करने का लाइसेंस दे दिया है। नोटिस के मुताबिक, अब पेटीएम वॉलेट पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा और इसके लिए 15 जनवरी तय की गई है। आरबीआई ने यह लाइसेंस पेटीएम के मालिक विजय शेखर झा को एक सामन्य भारतीय नागरिक के तौर पर जारी किया है।
पेमेंट बैंक के लिए पूरी करनी होगी ई-केवाईसी की औपचारिकता
कंपनी ने जो नोटिस जारी किया है उसके मुताबिक, केवल वो ही वॉलेट पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर किए जाएंगे जो कि ई-केवाईसी के नियमों का पूरी तरह से पालन करेंगे। अगर कोई वॉलेट उपभोक्ता ई-केवाईसी के निर्देशों का अनुपालन नहीं करेगा तो उसका वॉलेट बंद हो जाएगा। ई-केवाईसी का अनुपालन करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं का वॉलेट अपने आप पेमेंट बैंक में 15 जनवरी तक ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा।
नहीं करना चाहते हैं पेटीएम बैंक का इस्तेमाल तो करना होगा ई-मेल
अगर आप अपने वॉलेट को 15 जनवरी तक पेटीएम बैंक में ट्रांसफर नहीं करना चाहते हैं तो इसके लिए कंपनी को ई-मेल करना होगा। अगर वॉलेट में बैलेंस पड़ा हुआ है तो उसको लेने के लिए भी आपको कंपनी की मेल आईडी care@paytm.com पर बैंक अकाउंट की डिटेल्स भेजनी होगी। डिटेल्स में अकाउंट होल्डर का नाम, अकाउंट नंबर और IFSC कोड भेजना होगा।
आप अपने वॉलेट में लॉगिन करके भी यह डिटेल्स सबमिट कर सकते हैं। इसके 15 दिन के अंदर आपका बचा हुआ बैलेंस बैंक अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर कर दिया जाएगा। अगर आप ऐसा नहीं करते हैं, तो आपका वॉलेट में बचा हुआ पैसा पेटीएम पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा, लेकिन आप इस पैसे का तब तक इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाएंगे जब तक आप अपनी बैंक डिटेल्स सबमिट नहीं करेंगे।
जीरो बैलेंस वॉलेट नहीं होंगे पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर
कंपनी ने यह भी साफ किया है कि जिन लोगों ने पिछले 6 महीने से वॉलेट का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया है या उनके वॉलेट में जीरो बैलेंस है, उनको पेमेंट बैंक में ट्रांसफर नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके लिए ऐसे लोगों को अपनी तरफ से पेटीएम को अनुमति देनी होगी।
