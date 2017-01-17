बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिस्ट बैंड बताएगा 'कितनी पी चुके शराब'
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 10:00 PM IST
रिस्ट बैंड बताएगा 'कितनी पी चुके शराब'
कलाई पर बंधा सेंसर आपको ये बता सकता है कि आप कितना एल्कोहल पी चुके हैं और कितनी ड्रिंक्स आप अभी भी ले सकते हैं।
चौंकिए नहीं, लास वेगस में चल रही कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रानिक शो में एक ख़ास तरह का सेंसर प्रदर्शित किया गया है।
ये सेंसर फ़िटनेस ट्रैकर जैसा ही है। ख़ास बात ये है कि ये आंकड़े शरीर से सीधा ले लेता है, आपको फ़ोन के ज़रिए ये जानकारी देने की जरूरत नहीं है।
कलाई वाला बैंड आपकी त्वचा से एल्कोहल के अणु की मात्रा हासिल कर लेता है।
इस सेंसर को प्रूफ नामक फ़र्म ने बनाया है। कंपनी की ओर से 'मिलो सेंसर्स' को बनाने वाले इवान स्ट्रैंक की कोशिश अब इस प्रोजेक्ट को फंड दिलाने की है।
इसके कई सारे टेस्ट सफ़ल रहे हैं। इसकी तुलना ब्रीदएलायजर्स से की जाने लगी है जो पहले से ही बाज़ार में मौजूद है।
बाज़ार में पहले मौजूद ऐप "ब्लड एल्कोहल कैलकुलेटर" और "आर-यू-बुज़्ड" आपके शरीर में एल्कोहल की मात्रा को लेकर एक अनुमान लगाता है। यह आपके जेंडर, वज़न और कितनी ड्रिंक्स ले चुके हैं- इन सब पर आधारित होता है।
जबकि नया रिस्ट बैंड आपको इस बात की जानकारी देगा कि आपने कितनी शराब पी ली है और उसके आधार पर आप आगे की योजना बना सकते हैं।
इस मैसेज से शायद आप ये तय कर लेंगे कि इससे ज़्यादा नहीं पीना है क्योंकि गाड़ी चलाकर घर भी जाना है।
इसके अलावा इसमें एक फ़ीचर ऐसा भी होता है जो आपके दोस्तों के पीने की क्षमता की जानकारी दे सकता है।
